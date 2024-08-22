Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: 2 Who Criticized ‘State of Siege’ Arrested

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Heavily armed police drive through Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on September 4, 2019. © 2019 Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Two human rights defenders who held a news conference to criticize the Democratic Republic of Congo’s “state of siege” in eastern provinces have been held without charge since August 1, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today.Jack Sinzahera, 35, one of those held, a member of the citizens’ movement Amka Congo (Wake up Congo), is a longtime activist and campaigner who advocates lifting the “state of siege” imposed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
