What makes a street ‘cool?’ These Canadian cities have the world’s coolest streets
By Anne-Marie Broudehoux, Professeure agrégée en design de l'environnement, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Bernardo Emmanuel, PhD candidate, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
The media outlet ‘Time Out’ made a big splash when it announced that certain Canadian streets were ranked ‘coolest in the world.’ But are they really?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 21, 2024