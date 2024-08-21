Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will tornadoes and waterspouts thrive as Earth heats up?

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Unusually warm waters off the coast of Sicily helped spawn a “waterspout” that sank a superyacht earlier this week, leaving several people dead or missing.

Tornadoes are among nature’s most terrifying spectacles. These rotating columns of air are called tornadoes when they form over land and waterspouts when they form over water, though there are subtle differences which we’ll get into. While meteorologists have announced with some confidence some of the probable weather effects of climate change, tornadoes remain rather more mysterious.

But, it’s a question that people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
