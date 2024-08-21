Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Avalanches can grow 100 times larger under the sea than on land – here’s why they’re a risk to the internet

By Christopher Stevenson, Senior Lecturer in Quantitative Sedimentology, University of Liverpool
Underwater avalanches are powerful natural events that happen all the time under the surface of the ocean. They are impossible to see and extremely difficult to measure, which means we know little about how they work.

Yet these phenomena pose a hazard to our global communication networks. The proliferation of the internet has required an ever-expanding network of fibre-optic seabed cables, which carry practically all global internet traffic.…The Conversation


