Human Rights Observatory

Australian Children Facing ‘Egregious’ Violations in Justice System

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A view of the Lotus Glen Correctional Centre. Located in northern Queensland, Lotus Glen Correctional Centre is a male prison with a capacity to detain roughly 730 prisoners, over half of whom are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander prisoners © 2017 Daniel Soekov for Human Rights Watch On Tuesday, Australia’s National Children’s Commissioner released a report, “Help way earlier!”, that finds that Australia is failing to protect children’s rights in its criminal justice system.Commissioner Anne Hollands based her findings on interviews with 150 children…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
