Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US/Oregon: Wildfires Threaten Pregnancies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A helicopter flies between the Bedrock Fire and nearby Fall Creek to get a load of water as the wildfire burns east of Eugene, Oregon, July 24, 2023.  © 2023 Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP. Air pollution and stress from wildfires is on the rise with specific harms for maternal health, but experiences from Oregon indicate that public health officials are not doing enough to reach pregnant people with vital health hazard information.It’s crucial for state and federal governments to address the environmental harms to pregnancy that intersect with racism…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burkina Faso: Conscription Used to Punish Prosecutors, Judges
~ Preparation, cooperation, adaptation: what Australia’s music festivals are thinking about in an era of climate change
~ How much does your phone’s blue light really delay your sleep? Relax, it’s just 2.7 minutes
~ Palestine has been recognised by more than 140 nations – but not yet Australia. So, what exactly defines a ‘state’?
~ Beyond raising the age of criminal responsibility, African youth need more culturally aware support
~ The right to disconnect from work – and employer surveillance – is growing globally. Why is NZ lagging?
~ Poor compliance and broad exemptions mean land clearing continues apace in northern Australia – despite our laws and pledges
~ Somatic therapies may build awareness of the mind-body connection to treat trauma. Could they could help you?
~ Burundi: Four years into Evariste Ndayishimiye’s presidency, repression of civic space continues unabated
~ UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter