The Alien films have always been contradictory in their feminism – but Alien: Romulus avoids the issue entirely
By Joy McEntee, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Department of English, Creative Writing and Film, University of Adelaide
This piece contains spoilers.
In Alien: Romulus, Rain Carradine (Caylee Spaeny) and her android “brother” Andy (David Jonsson) are marginalised and exploited by their mining colony. They join a group of young people who stage a raid on an abandoned space station in the hope of stealing equipment so they can planet hop to a better world.
But in the Alien universe, space vessels are never abandoned for no reason. The group soon find themselves falling victim, one by one and in gruesome ways, to science fiction’s most ferocious predator.
That much…
- Tuesday, August 20, 2024