Human Rights Observatory

How accurate are wearable fitness trackers? Less than you might think

By Cailbhe Doherty, Assistant Professor in the School of Public Health, Physiotherapy and Sports Science, University College Dublin
Back in 2010, Gary Wolf, then the editor of Wired magazine, delivered a TED talk in Cannes called “the quantified self”. It was about what he termed a “new fad” among tech enthusiasts. These early adopters were using gadgets to monitor everything from their physiological data to their mood, and even the number of nappies their children used.

Wolf acknowledged that these people were outliers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
