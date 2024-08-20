Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Blood sugar fluctuations after eating play an important role in anxiety and depression

By Mary Scourboutakos, Family Medicine Resident and Nutrition Expert, Eastern Virginia Medical School
High-carb diets, especially of ultraprocessed foods, create blood sugar spikes, while diets high in leafy, green vegetables and whole grains are absorbed more slowly and produce smaller fluctuations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fear and intolerance: The impact of blasphemy allegations on Pakistan’s minorities
~ The overshoot myth: you can’t keep burning fossil fuels and expect scientists of the future to get us back to 1.5°C
~ Made in Korea: British boyband hopefuls face K-pop’s brutal training regime in new BBC reality show
~ How accurate are wearable fitness trackers? Less than you might think
~ The UK risks missing out on the coming AI boom – here’s how it can get back on track
~ Sharks are taking a bite out of anglers’ catch in the Gulf of Mexico, but culling isn’t likely to help
~ The mystic and the mathematician: What the towering 20th-century thinkers Simone and André Weil can teach today’s math educators
~ Readers prefer to click on a clear, simple headline − like this one
~ 75 years ago, the KKK and anti-communists teamed up to violently stop a folk concert in NY
~ Does Democratic VP candidate Walz swear too damn much?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter