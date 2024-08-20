Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: New Transitional Justice Law a Flawed Step Forward

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Nepali man looks at photographs of disappeared persons displayed by human rights activists at an event to mark the International Day of the Disappeared in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 30, 2017. © 2017 AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha (Geneva) – Nepal’s long-awaited transitional justice law, adopted by the lower house of parliament on August 14, 2024, incorporates many positive provisions that could help in advancing justice, accountability, and redress for the widespread human rights violations and abuses committed during the 1996-2006 conflict, but still has elements…


© Human Rights Watch -
