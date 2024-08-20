Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Black Caviar’s death has prompted uncomfortable questions about how champion mares spend their retirement

By Cathrynne Henshall, Post Doctoral Fellow-School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciences, Charles Sturt University
The death of one of Australia’s most-loved thoroughbreds, Black Caviar, brought an outpouring of grief from the racing industry and fans across the world.

It also sparked some uncomfortable questions about what retirement actually means for a champion mare like her and what really goes into breeding a racehorse.

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
