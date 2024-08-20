Tolerance.ca
‘I don’t even know what the Australian TV shows are’: how streaming has changed kids’ viewing in Australia

By Jessica Balanzategui, Associate Professor in Media, RMIT University
Djoymi Baker, Lecturer in Media and Cinema Studies, RMIT University
Georgia Clift, Developmental Psychology Researcher, Swinburne University of Technology
It has been almost ten years since Netflix and Stan first started offering streaming services in Australia.

This has been a decade of transformation for our local screen industries – and the implications for younger audiences in particular can’t be underestimated. For today’s children, streaming and watching television “on-demand” are the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
