Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Solar above, batteries below: here’s how warehouses and shopping centres could produce 25% of Australia’s power

By Bruce Mountain, Professor and Director, Victoria Energy Policy Centre, Victoria University
Imagine if Australian cities became major producers of clean energy, rather than relying on far-flung solar and wind farms.

Far fetched? Hardly. Our cities and towns are full of warehouses, commercial areas, shopping centres and factories. These types of buildings have one very important underutilised resource – large expanses of unoccupied rooftops, perfect for solar and battery power stations.

If our commercial and industrial areas took up solar and storage, it would be revolutionary. Electricity could be produced in cities and used in cities, reducing transmission losses.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Concerned about your early reader? Why ‘wait and see’ isn’t advised for reading struggles
~ ‘Gig workers’ get minimum standards from Monday. Here’s what will change
~ NZ’s white-collar crime gap: just 1% of serious fraud complaints result in prosecution
~ A city at the crossroads: how Gaza became one of the great intellectual hubs of the Roman Empire
~ New ABC show The Assembly highlights how neurodivergence can enhance jobs or study
~ Study shows video games can improve mental wellbeing – but you can have too much of a good thing
~ Mark Haddon ‘did no research’ into autism for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time. That’s just one reason it’s controversial
~ Venezuela passes “anti-NGO law” that punishes efforts to assist victims and defend human rights
~ Australia: Raise Rights Concerns in Indonesia Meetings
~ How Russian gender-based disinformation could influence the 2024 U.S. presidential election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter