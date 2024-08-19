Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hope on the horizon? What Bangladesh’s regime change could mean for Rohingya refugees

By Sarah Nandi, PhD Researcher, Political Science, McGill University
Bangladesh’s interim government must balance demands for justice from its citizens with the urgent needs of Rohingya refugees. If it succeeds, it will be monumental for the global refugee governance.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuelans use AI avatars and Instagram Live to fight back Maduro's repression
~ Slingshot in space: the tricky manoeuvre that will use Earth and the Moon to send the Juice mission to Jupiter
~ Onyeka Onwenu remembered: Nigerian pop star, activist and voice of national unity
~ Russian flags waved during Nigeria protests: why it’s a cause for concern
~ Mosquitoes use gut bacteria to fight the malaria they transmit – scientists are exploring how to use this to end the disease
~ The WHO has declared Mpox a ‘public health emergency of international concern.’ Is it time to worry?
~ Burundi: Release of Floriane Irangabiye a welcome but long overdue step
~ Some historic moments for Africa at the 2024 Olympic Games
~ African Union: Concerns grow on African continent over the spread of mpox
~ Meet the US boxer who laid the foundation of boxing in Uzbekistan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter