Human Rights Observatory

With more lawsuits potentially looming, should politicians be allowed to sue for defamation?

By Brendan Clift, Lecturer in Law, The University of Melbourne
As Linda Reynolds’ defamation trial against Brittany Higgins continues, Peter Dutton is apparently considering suing fellow MP Zali Steggall. Our legal system is out of step with democracy.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
