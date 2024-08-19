Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Australia’s gender pay gap has hit a record low – but we still have work to do

By Leonora Risse, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Canberra
Now at 11.5%, the gap in weekly full-time earnings has just seen its steepest annual fall in almost a decade. But national averages don’t tell the whole story.The Conversation


