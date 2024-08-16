Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New political era in Bangladesh provides ‘historic opportunity’ for reform

The political transition underway in Bangladesh represents an historic opportunity to ensure governance is anchored in human rights, inclusivity and the rule of law, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A double whammy of winter fuel payment cuts and scrapping a planned cap on social care costs is set to hit older people
~ Russia-Ukraine war spills into west Africa: Mali attacks signal dangerous times ahead
~ Eswatini Supreme Court Rubber Stamps Repression
~ Houthis Raid UN Human Rights Office in Yemen
~ Olympics: Overturn Athlete’s Disqualification for Speaking out
~ Climate change is a challenge for small-scale farmers - how a mix of old and new techniques produced a superior maize harvest in a dry part of South Africa
~ COVID: why the UK’s autumn vaccine strategy could fail patients
~ Victorian technology for measuring the weather is still remarkably accurate – new research
~ US election: how Trump’s speeches echo Roman rhetoric and style from 2,000 years ago
~ Books That Shook the Business World: Exponential by Azeem Azhar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter