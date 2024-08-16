How a currency devaluation in Kazakhstan made the country’s poor worse off
By Anatoli Colicev, Chair in Marketing, Strategy and Analytics, University of Liverpool
Joep Konings, Dean of the Graduate School of Business, Nazarbayev University
Joris Hoste, Research Fellow in the Department of Economics, KU Leuven
It is the job of the government to keep a country’s economy in check. But sometimes policies don’t work out as planned. Governments often take economic decisions that follow specific political agendas, and these decisions are not always beneficial for everyone.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 16, 2024