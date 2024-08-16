Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Authorities must protect protesters demanding justice after rape and murder of Kolkata doctor

By Amnesty International
Responding to the violent attacks yesterday by an unidentified gang on protesters who were demonstrating against the heinous rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata in India, Aakar Patel, Chair of Board at Amnesty International India said: "The shocking attack and intimidation of peaceful protesters who were only demanding justice for the brutal rape


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
