Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: One year since Jaranwala attack, minority Christians await justice

By Amnesty International
Pakistan’s government has failed to deliver justice for the minority Christian community a year on from a vicious arson and mob attack on churches and Christian neighbourhoods in Jaranwala, as well as prevent further misuse of blasphemy laws, Amnesty International said today. More than 90% of the suspects of the attack in Jaranwala, in Punjab’s […] The post Pakistan: One year since Jaranwala attack, minority Christians await justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
