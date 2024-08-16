Tolerance.ca
The report on murdered and missing Indigenous women and children fails to hold anyone to account. It’s not enough.

By Chay Brown, Managing Director, Her Story Consulting & Postdoctoral fellow, Australian National University
Connie Shaw, Co-coordinator of the Tangentyere Youth Safety Group, and Northern Territory Aboriginal Domestic, Family, and Sexual Violence Advisory Group, Indigenous Knowledge
Kayla Glynn-Braun, Director of Her Story, project coordinator at The Equality Institute, lead on U Right Sis? project, Indigenous Knowledge
Shirleen Campbell, Co-coordinator of Tangentyere Women’s Family Safety Group, Indigenous Knowledge
All of us have lost loved ones. Each of us know First Nations women and children who have been murdered and disappeared. This inquiry was welcome – but its recommendations fall far short of justice.The Conversation


