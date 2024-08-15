Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Three years of Taliban rule and international inaction have left Afghan community with little hope

By Amnesty International
The Afghan community is struggling with three years of unresolved frustration as the Taliban de facto authorities commit human rights violations and crimes under international law against the Afghan people, especially women and girls, with absolute impunity, said Amnesty International today. In a wide-ranging consultation with more than 150 stakeholders, including Afghan human rights defenders, […]


© Amnesty International -
