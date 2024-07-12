Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Immigrant moms feel unsafe and unheard when seeking pregnancy care – here’s how they’d improve Philly’s health care system

By Diana Montoya-Williams, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania
Immigration rhetoric and policies have created a chilling effect for immigrants seeking medical care. Two dozen Latina immigrant mothers share their experiences during pregnancy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Donald Trump wants to reinstate a spoils system in federal government by hiring political loyalists regardless of competence
~ Odds are that gambling on the Biden/Trump competition will further reduce the presidential campaign to a horse race
~ Will a market crash one day be pinned on the Supreme Court? An accounting expert explains why recent rulings have him worried
~ Meteorites from Mars help scientists understand the red planet’s interior
~ Supermassive black holes have masses of more than a million suns – but their growth has slowed as the universe has aged
~ As nativist politics surge across Europe, soccer’s ‘Euros’ showcase a more benign form of nationalism
~ Remembering Wallace J Nichols: the blue mind scientist who explained our human connection to water
~ Georgia’s ruling party steps up its assault on the country’s LGBTQ+ people
~ Frank Cottrell-Boyce is the new children’s laureate – four reasons he’s the perfect choice
~ Avoidable deaths have increased in the UK: the damning data political parties aren’t discussing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter