Human Rights Observatory

Record Israeli land grab fuels already soaring tension in the West Bank

By Serag El Hegazi, Lecturer in the Department of Peace Studies and International Development., University of Bradford
Israel has reportedly approved its largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in over three decades, according to a report released on July 3 by Israeli anti-settlement watchdog, Peace Now. The seizure involves more than 12 sq km of land in a key corridor bordering Jordan.

Land that is privately owned by Palestinians in the West Bank can be declared as “state land” by Israel and subsequently seized. One of the primary outcomes is the establishment or expansion of Israeli settlements…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
