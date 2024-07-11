Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mike Bloomberg’s $1B gift to Johns Hopkins will make med school free for most students – a philanthropy expert explains why that matters

By Amir Pasic, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy Dean and Professor of Philanthropic Studies, Indiana University
Mike Bloomberg, the media mogul and former New York City mayor, has given Johns Hopkins University US$1 billion to eliminate tuition for most its current and future medical students, the school and Bloomberg Philanthropies announced on July 8, 2024. The gift will also expand financial aid for students studying several other fields at Bloomberg’s alma mater. He graduated…The Conversation


© The Conversation
