From NIMBY to YIMBY: How localized real estate investment trusts can help address Canada’s housing crisis
By Leslie Legge, Assistant Professor, Department of Marketing Consumer Studies, University of Guelph
Tirtha Dhar, Professor, Department of Marketing and Consumer Studies, University of Guelph
By embracing local investment and governmental support, we can foster communities that are not only economically robust but also socially connected and supportive.
- Wednesday, July 10, 2024