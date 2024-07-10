Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Earth is getting hotter – so why is this summer so dismal?

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Fossil fuels have kept Earth 1.5°C hotter than its pre-industrial average temperature for more than a year now.

And yet, where I live in the UK, this summer has felt like one of the coolest I can remember. If the planet is in the middle of “a large and continuing shift” to a hotter climate as scientists say it is, why is the weather so cold during what is supposed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
