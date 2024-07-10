Stricter monitoring of tween and teen internet use may not always be better
By Linda Charmaraman, Senior research scientist, Wellesley Centers for Women, Wellesley College and Director of Youth, Media & Wellbeing Research Lab, Wellesley College
Elana Pearl Ben-Joseph, Pediatrician and Medical Editor at Nemours KidsHealth, Wellesley College
J. Maya Hernandez, Research Scientist in Adolescent Development, University of California, Irvine
Sharply restricting kids’ use of digital media is linked with problematic internet use — but it is still unclear why.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 10, 2024