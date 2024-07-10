Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: New UN Report stresses urgent need for Taliban to roll back on moral policing

By Amnesty International
Responding to a new report by the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNAMA) in Afghanistan on the sweeping gross violations of human rights by the Taliban’s so-called de-facto Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV), Zaman Sultani, regional researcher for South Asia at Amnesty International, said: “This report lays bare the role […] The post Afghanistan: New UN Report stresses urgent need for Taliban to roll back on moral policing appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ French election: it’s impossible to know what sort of government might emerge from the current state of chaos
~ Angela Rayner’s green suit: why is it so difficult for women in power to dress ‘correctly’?
~ ‘Fart walk’: the health benefits of going for a walk after a meal
~ From robots and drones to sheep trackers, new tech can help farmers monitor and improve soil health
~ Does UK opera have a future to sing about?
~ The Bikeriders: a realistic depiction of the camaraderie of a motorcycle club
~ 4 books by Black Philadelphia women that depict struggle and joy in the City of Sisterly Love
~ Smaller family companies are the unexpected innovation powerhouses in many countries in the world
~ Market trust at stake: What the Supreme Court’s ruling in SEC v. Jarkesy means for investors
~ From the ’60s till now, TV news coverage of large-scale university protests doesn’t look so different
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter