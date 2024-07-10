Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Think you could pick a criminal suspect out of a lineup? If they’ve shaved or changed their clothes, you’d probably fail

By Dominic T. Jordan, Sessional Academic, Edith Cowan University
Adrian J. Scott, Reader, Goldsmiths, University of London
Donald Thomson, Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Health, Deakin University
Our research shows the smallest of appearance changes are enough to lead to mistaken identifications in a police line-up. It doesn’t bode well for the justice system.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
