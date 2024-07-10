Think you could pick a criminal suspect out of a lineup? If they’ve shaved or changed their clothes, you’d probably fail
By Dominic T. Jordan, Sessional Academic, Edith Cowan University
Adrian J. Scott, Reader, Goldsmiths, University of London
Donald Thomson, Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Health, Deakin University
Our research shows the smallest of appearance changes are enough to lead to mistaken identifications in a police line-up. It doesn’t bode well for the justice system.
- Wednesday, July 10, 2024