Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan Should Reject Attempt to Curtail LGBT People’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A rainbow LGBT pride flag. © Wikimedia Commons In June, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information said it was reviewing a petition, “We Are against Open and Hidden LGBT Propaganda in Kazakhstan!” initiated by the head of Kazakhstan’s Union of Parents, a public association, after the petition met threshold requirements to be considered by the government.The government of Kazakhstan should reject this discriminatory and stigmatizing petition, whose proposal would violate human rights across the country.The petition, seen by Human Rights Watch, calls…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
