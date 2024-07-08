Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extreme weather in South Africa is disrupting tourism – research tracks the impact on coastal areas

By Kaitano Dube, Faculty of Human Sciences Acting Research Professor, Vaal University of Technology
South Africa’s game reserves, tourist parks, chalets and ocean activities are being disrupted by extreme weather. To protect livelihoods, urban planning needs to adapt to climate change fast.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
