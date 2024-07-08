Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Navigating mental health treatment options can be overwhelming – a clinical psychologist explains why it’s worth the effort

By Bryan Cochran, Professor of Psychology and Director of Clinical Training, University of Montana
The percentage of Americans seeking mental health treatment nearly doubled between 2004 and 2022, with almost a quarter of the population reporting that they saw a mental health care professional in 2022.

This surge in help-seeking has many potential explanations. The pandemic, along with other…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
