Human Rights Observatory

‘We cannot be dispirited’: Mother Nature activists defiant after court conviction in Cambodia

By Mong Palatino
Ten environmental activists in Cambodia were found guilty of insulting the king and plotting against the government in connection with their environmental justice campaigns.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
