Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Skip the fancy perks – better staff wellbeing could be as simple as the view from the office window

By Emmy van Esch, Lecturer in Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Post-COVID, many companies are offering perks to entice workers back into the office. But research found 78% of workers valued what was outside the office window above all else.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Nepal, when yaks go, so does culture
~ Where do side stitches come from?
~ French election: far-right government blocked as Le Pen’s alliance pushed into third place, says exit poll
~ French say ‘non’ to Le Pen’s National Rally - but a messy coalition government looks likely
~ Without a massive grid upgrade, the Coalition’s nuclear plan faces a high-voltage hurdle
~ Does going to a selective school make you more likely to go to uni, get a job and be satisfied in life?
~ Indigenous people can get cheap or free medicines. But we show access depends on your postcode
~ Recruiters and job seekers are ‘ghosting’ each other. Can we save the lost art of replying?
~ Alcohol consumption among teenagers: Parents need to set rules and not just talk about it
~ The treatment of environmental activists at Olympic Games contradicts IOC’s Olympism ideals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter