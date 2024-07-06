Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigel Farage, Greens and 72 Liberal Democrats: inside Britain’s new multi-party parliament

By Louise Thompson, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Manchester
The Liberal Democrats are up to 72 seats and the SNP are heading to the back – plus some green Greens are headed to the green benches.The Conversation


