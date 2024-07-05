Tolerance.ca
Grieving and unheard, the British public has voted for change – in weariness more than in hope

By Stephen Coleman, Professor of Political Communication, University of Leeds
In every election campaign, there is a contrast between the incessantly reinforced narratives of political leaders and the media, and the popular mood that simmers below the surface.

In 2024, this gap came to define the election. Much of what really mattered to voters lay in what was deeply felt, yet was only present as a nagging, niggling sense of complaint from the sidelines of the formal political arena.

Difficult to define, the concept of “political mood” refers to thoughts…The Conversation


Read complete article

