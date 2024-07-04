Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: Zelensky says ‘no’ to Hungary’s ceasefire proposal and ‘hurry up’ to western aid

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
Ukraine’s troops remain frustrated at delays in getting fresh supplies of arms and ammunition, according to reports from the frontline. It’s been several months since the US and the EU signed off on their massive aid packages to Kyiv, yet the bulk of the weapons have yet to find their way to the Ukrainian…The Conversation





