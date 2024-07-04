Tolerance.ca
Daydream a lot? Feel sluggish? Stare into space? You might have cognitive disengagement syndrome

By Sofia Barbosa Boucas, Reader in Psychology, Brunel University London
Do you find that you daydream a lot? Are you often sluggish and tend to disengage easily when doing a task? You might have cognitive disengagement syndrome, or CDS.

CDS was first described by psychologists in the 1960s and 1970s when they noticed that some people display these traits more persistently than others. But why is it considered a syndrome rather than just a quirky personality trait?

The distinction lies in the effect. For people with CDS, their behaviour significantly…The Conversation


