Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Internal conflicts or other situations of violence – what is the difference for victims?

At what point does violence become an armed conflict? What difference does it make to those involved in or affected by that violence? The distinction matters because how the situation is characterized will determine what law is applicable.


Read complete article

© International Committee of the Red Cross -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wild swimming can expose you to many bacteria and viruses – here’s how to keep yourself safe
~ Japan’s looming imperial crisis – why it’s time to open the succession to female heirs
~ Britain desperately needs more family homes – a tax cut might help encourage older people to downsize
~ With its latest Moon mission success, China’s space programme has the US in its sights
~ How Breton folktales from France connect to traditional Irish folklore
~ Euro 2024 in a super election year: how the Olympic Stadium is putting Germany’s past front and centre
~ Olympics 2024: what new social media guidelines mean for athletes and their sponsors
~ Women football players in Africa have overcome enormous barriers – new book tells the story
~ Nigeria’s migration policy: lots of laws but no coherence and poor implementation
~ Qatar Risks Backsliding on Critical Labor Reforms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter