Human Rights Observatory

Fatima Payman quits Labor with ‘heavy heart but a clear conscience’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Senator Fatima Payman has quit the Labor party to sit on the crossbench, declaring she was acting with “a heavy heart but a clear conscience”.

Payman, whom Anthony Albanese suspended from caucus on Sunday over her refusal to accept party solidarity, told a Thursday news conference she had been “deeply torn”.

Read more: Fatima Payman breached 'caucus solidarity'. What does this mean and why is it so significant?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
