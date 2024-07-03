Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Dominican Republic’s Senate Doubles Down on Abortion Ban in Criminal Code

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A demonstration to demand legal abortion, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on May 23, 2021. © 2021 Erika Santelices/AFP via Getty Images A deeply problematic bill for a new Criminal Code is now approaching final approval in the Dominican Republic's Senate. The bill, which the Senate approved on first review on June 26, maintains the country's complete ban on abortion. It also reduces penalties for sexual violence within marriage, classified as ‘non-consensual sexual activity,’ and continues to exclude sexual orientation from the list of characteristics…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
