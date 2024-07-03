Tolerance.ca
Ghana’s schools don’t teach enough about geoscience: why kids need to know how the planet works

By Marian Selorm Sapah, Senior lecturer, University of Ghana
Over the last few decades Ghana has seen a rise in environmental degradation such as pollution, deforestation and land degradation. These have been driven by urbanisation, industrialisation, carbon emissions and waste burning. Environmental problems have an impact on public health and the economy. One path to finding solutions is geoscience education, but it’s lacking in the curriculum of Ghana’s schools. Geoscientist Marian Selorm…The Conversation


