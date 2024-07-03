Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

HIV breakthrough: drug trial shows injection twice a year is 100% effective against infection

By Linda-Gail Bekker, Professor of medicine and deputy director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town
A breakthrough drug is a significant step forward in the fight against HIV. But without changes in behaviour, infection rates won’t come down.The Conversation


© The Conversation
