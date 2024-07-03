Is an electric bike right for you? Here’s what to consider before you buy
By Muhammad Rizwan Azhar, Lecturer of Chemical Engineering, Sustainable Energy and Resources, Edith Cowan University
Waqas Uzair, Research Associate, Advanced Battery Systems and Safety, Edith Cowan University
Mass adoption of e-bikes in Australia requires better infrastructure, new government regulation and price incentives. But you can still enjoy the benefits now.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 2nd 2024