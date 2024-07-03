Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is an electric bike right for you? Here’s what to consider before you buy

By Muhammad Rizwan Azhar, Lecturer of Chemical Engineering, Sustainable Energy and Resources, Edith Cowan University
Waqas Uzair, Research Associate, Advanced Battery Systems and Safety, Edith Cowan University
Mass adoption of e-bikes in Australia requires better infrastructure, new government regulation and price incentives. But you can still enjoy the benefits now.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Jamaica braces for a direct hit, relief efforts have begun for islands shattered by Hurricane Beryl
~ Photos of Australian kids have been found in a massive AI training data set. What can we do?
~ Heading to Bali or somewhere tropical these holidays? Here’s what you need to know about dengue fever
~ Deadly crowd crush at Indian religious gathering shows how dangerous leaving an event can be
~ Vietnam: EU Should Better Address Intensifying Repression
~ UAE: Diplomatic Silence on Unfair Mass Trial
~ Ethiopia: Army Attacks Health Care in Amhara Conflict
~ Cultural heritage is often overlooked when assessing refugee claims. Here’s why this is a mistake
~ Australia is pushing big tech to ‘protect kids from porn’. What can they actually do?
~ Netflix’s A Family Affair tries to reject old stories of sexual women being ‘bad mothers’. Too bad it’s a terrible film
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter