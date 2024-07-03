Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Deadly crowd crush at Indian religious gathering shows how dangerous leaving an event can be

By Milad Haghani, Senior Lecturer of Urban Mobility, Public Safety & Disaster Risk, UNSW Sydney
Claudio Feliciani, Project Associate Professor, Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, School of Engineering, University of Tokyo
Crowd accidents, particularly at religious mass gatherings in developing countries, are becoming a more common cause of premature death worldwide.The Conversation


© The Conversation
