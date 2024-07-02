Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Should Expand Refugee Definition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A member of the national guard keeps order as migrants wait outside the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance to get their applications processed in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, April. 12, 2022. © 2022 Victoria Razo/Bloomberg via Getty Images Representatives from Latin American and Caribbean states convened recently to address responses to “forced displacement due to disasters,” including the effects of the climate crisis, following up on their Cartagena Declaration of 1984. The United States has not adopted the declaration and did not join the group, but…


© Human Rights Watch -
