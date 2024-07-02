Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Environmental Activists Sentenced to 6 to 8 Years

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Five Mother Nature activists, from left to right Ly Chandaravuth, Thun Ratha, Yim Leanghy, Phuon Keoraksmey, and Long Kunthea, recording a podcast outside the court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, June 11, 2024. © 2024 Private On Tuesday, the Phnom Penh Capital Court handed down a guilty verdict in the criminal trial of 10 activists from Mother Nature, an award-winning, youth-led Cambodian environmental group, on charges that stem from the group’s peaceful environmental activism from 2012 to 2021. At least four of the activists were immediately arrested outside…


© Human Rights Watch -
