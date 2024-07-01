Tolerance.ca
Spotify’s audiobook bundle has reduced music royalties. The music industry is fighting back – and authors have questions too

By Millicent Weber, ARC DECRA Fellow and Senior Lecturer in English, Australian National University
Over a third of Australians read audiobooks. Spotify’s audiobook offering means more choices for listeners – but those who make both music and books are concerned about the impact on incomes.The Conversation


