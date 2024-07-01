Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How democracy can work at community level: 3 lessons from a South African protest movement

By Luke Sinwell, Professor of Sociology, University of Johannesburg
Popular protests have surged around the world over the last decade. But do they work? And what lessons can be learnt from communities who have a history of militant protests?

When the African National Congress (ANC) was elected to power in South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994, many believed that popular protests,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
